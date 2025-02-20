Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.80-5.05 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 16,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.