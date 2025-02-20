Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 11.1 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

