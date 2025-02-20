Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 52.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 699.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

