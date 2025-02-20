SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,344 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

