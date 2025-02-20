Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,886,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

