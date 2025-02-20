Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 36.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.05). 33,563,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Ceres Power
In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.