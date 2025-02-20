Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) dropped 17% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 720.60 ($9.07). Approximately 2,904,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 737,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
