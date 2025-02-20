Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – February 17th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, or production of quantum computing technologies. These stocks are typically associated with companies at the forefront of the emerging field of quantum computing, which aims to revolutionize computing power and speed by leveraging quantum physics principles. Investors may purchase these stocks as a way to potentially benefit from the growth and advancements in quantum computing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 48,048,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 52,042,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,816,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,462,944. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Further Reading