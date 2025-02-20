Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37,980.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.