FY2025 EPS Estimates for Medtronic Boosted by William Blair

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE:MDT opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Trading of Medtronic
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
