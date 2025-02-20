FY2025 EPS Estimates for Medtronic Boosted by William Blair

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

