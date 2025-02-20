Brokers Issue Forecasts for AbbVie’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average is $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

