Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,906 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 176,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $167.96 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.