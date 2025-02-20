Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

