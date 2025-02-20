First Bank & Trust Has $691,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Booking by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,913.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,537.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.