iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.45 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78.

