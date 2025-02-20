SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

FV stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

