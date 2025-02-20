Unionview LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Unionview LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 5.7% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $137,029,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,872,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $586.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $510.45 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

