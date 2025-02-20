Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 47.06% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Earnings History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

