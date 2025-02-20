370 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $593.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.50 and a 200 day moving average of $515.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $260.27 and a one year high of $715.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

