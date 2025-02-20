Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28, Zacks reports. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Trading Up 38.2 %

HLF stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

