FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $180.86 and last traded at $173.76, with a volume of 27970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.16.

The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.44.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.