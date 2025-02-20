OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.21-$2.33 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

