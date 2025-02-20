OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.21-$2.33 EPS.
OGE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.
OGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.
About OGE Energy
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.
