Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 54,548,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 77,392,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
