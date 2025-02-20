Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were down 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,089,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Trifecta Gold Trading Down 20.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
