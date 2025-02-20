TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

