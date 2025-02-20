AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in AT&T by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 1,161,152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

