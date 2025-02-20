D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

