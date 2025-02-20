Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to the shares or equities of companies that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and/or sale of vehicles, automotive components, parts, and related services. Investors can buy or sell these stocks on public exchanges, reflecting the performance and outlook of the automotive industry as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.77. 23,189,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Featured Articles