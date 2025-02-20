NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,755,705.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00.

On Monday, December 16th, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00.

NTAP stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after buying an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 5,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 880,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 654,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

