Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $39.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $233.42 and a one year high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.