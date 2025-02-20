Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 2,412 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

