Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sylvania Platinum had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Up 0.9 %

LON SLP opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £151.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.45. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

