Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 275,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canstar Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.