Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

Alibaba Group, DraftKings, and Roku are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to publicly traded companies in the entertainment industry, including companies involved in film, television, music, theme parks, and other forms of entertainment. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as box office performance, streaming trends, and consumer spending on leisure activities. Investors may choose to invest in entertainment stocks to potentially profit from the success of popular entertainment properties and experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.73. 52,592,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The firm has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,307,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Roku stock traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,449,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,833. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.

