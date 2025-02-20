LMG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

