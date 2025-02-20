Benchmark Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $260.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.90. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 23.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wix.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

