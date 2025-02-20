Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

