TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Veritas

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Veritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.