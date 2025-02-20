GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $68.36 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

