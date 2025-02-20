Able Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,457 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,222 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

