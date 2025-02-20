Jordan Park Group LLC Has $74.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 5.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $74,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after buying an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,099,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after buying an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

