Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

