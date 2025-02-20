Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,533 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 326,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 116,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

