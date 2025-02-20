Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 6,965 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $149.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

