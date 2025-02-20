Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Global-E Online updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Global-E Online Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

