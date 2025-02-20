Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $203.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
