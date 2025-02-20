Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $643.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

