Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.