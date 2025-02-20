Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

