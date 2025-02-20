Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.74.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
